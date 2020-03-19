Obituary: Priscilla A. “Petie” (Hogan) Barnes, 86

Priscilla A. “Petie” (Hogan) Barnes, 86, of Bristol, yet a Plainville girl at heart, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.

Petie was born on September 4, 1933 in Bristol, daughter to the late Charles E. and Helen (Smith) Hogan. She was the true matriarch of her family and took great pride in caring for her home and her family. She was naturally an excellent cook and was always welcoming others into her home providing them with delicious dishes, never allowing anyone to leave hungry. She was a proud supporter of the VFW Auxilliary and looked forward to helping plan the Memorial Day parade in Plainville each year. Petie was an awe-aspiring story teller who led a life full of love, wit, and charisma. She was a very tough woman and never lived a day with fear, always ready to take on what life may bring. Petie instilled in her children and grandchildren a legacy that they will forever cherish and be grateful for. She was an amazing woman who will be deeply missed by her large, loving family and circle of friends.

She is survived by her children, Mark Barnes (Jean), of Old Lyme, James Barnes (Pam), of Bristol, Susan Barnes, of FL, Holly LeDuc (Kevin), of Plainville, Lisa Barnes, of Bristol, and Paul Barnes, of Bristol, her godchild, Kimberly Smith, her grandchildren, Shannon, Tara, Dustin, Chris, Dana, Michael, Chelsea, Kayla, and Dylan, her 11 great-grandchildren, her brother, Hal Hallet (Pat), of Utah, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Barnes and her brother, Edward Hogan.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville on Wednesday, March 18 from 11 AM to 1 PM. A service in celebration of Petie’s life will be held at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Petie can be made to the Petit Family Foundation, PO Box 310, Plainville or to the Forest Village Association, 164 Central St., Bristol. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com

