Obituary: Roger J. Cote Jr., 63

Roger J. Cote Jr., 63, of Bristol, beloved son of Jeanne (Laferriere) Cote and the late Roger J. Cote, Sr., died on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at home. Roger was born in Southington on May 1, 1956 and was a lifelong Bristol resident. He attended Bristol Eastern High School, was a sheet metal worker, and a parishioner of St. Matthew Church. Roger was an animal lover and had a host of pets – dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, fish, and birds. In addition to his mother, Roger is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Patricia and Donald Voisine of Bristol, Mark and Kim Cote of Bristol, Marcia and Kevin Hates of Deerfield, MA, Janice and Tim Hannon of Bristol, and John “Jay” and Denise Cote of Bristol; and many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. Due to current health and safety restrictions, the family will gather for a private graveside service at Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated later at St. Matthew Church. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Roger’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

