Obituary: Ronny Bigelow, 69

Ronny Bigelow, 69, loving husband of the late Louise Gail (Landrie) Bigelow, died on Thursday (February 13, 2020). He was born in Willimantic on April 12, 1950 and was the son of the late Bert and Florette (Schenck) Bigelow.

Ronny honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He grew up in Coventry and moved to Bristol after he met his beloved wife of 43 years, Louise. He retired as a mechanic from AT&T after over 25 years. He enjoyed feeding the wild animals in his yard and photography. He always had a camera on him and was known as the “family photographer”. Ronny also enjoyed spending time with his cherished nieces and nephews.

Ronny is survived by his daughter: Stacy Martin of Massachusetts; his two brothers: Larry Bigelow and his lifelong partner Kathy and Tommy Bigelow and his wife Carol, both of Massachusetts; his brother in law: Donald Landrie Jr. and his longtime companion, Kathy Hafford of North Carolina; his two sisters: Carol Hoover and her husband Leo of South Carolina, Louise Roy and her husband Jim of East Hampton; his two sisters-in-law: Sybil Pleiman of Massachusetts, Heidi Chase and her husband William of South Windsor; and his many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and his parents, Ronny is predeceased by his son: Eric Winot.

The funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 29, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM at Funk Funeral Home.

Please visit Ronny’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

