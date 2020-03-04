Obituary: Stephen A. Palmieri, 82

Stephen A. Palmieri 82 of Largo, FL. Formerly of Southington, CT. died on Friday Jan.24th at the Largo Med Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1937 to The late Peter & Mariam Palmieri. He is survived by his children son Stephen & daughter-in-law Kimberly Palmieri, son Brian Palmieri and daughter Dawn Palmieri & granddaughter Samantha Palmieri. Also his brothers Peter Palmieri of Largo, FL., Lewis Palmieri & sister Patricia & husband Alfred De Paolo of Southington, CT. & many nieces & nephews.

Stephen retired from Geneial Electric in Plainville, CT.

He was in the Connecticut National Guard and a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus in Father Michael Finnegan Council # 14456. He was an avid fisherman & liked hunting. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing on T.V. Stephen was a Parishioner at St. Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Catholic Church. A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held at Mary, Our Queen Catholic Church on Savage St. Plantsville on April 26th at 9:30 a.m.

