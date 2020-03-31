Obituary: Vincent ‘Michael’ Lombardo, 74

Vincent “Michael” Lombardo, 74, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at The Summit at Plantsville. He was born on Nov, 30 1945 in Waterbury, CT. to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Barbieri) Lombardo, and was a lifelong Southington resident. He loved his town and was a member of many community groups throughout the years. Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a flooring installer, and was the owner of West Side Carpeting. He enjoyed Scuba Diving, photography, music, his Italian heritage, and a good meal. He will be remembered for his outgoing spirit, spark for life, and unique personality. Michael is survived by 3 children, son Erick Lombardo, son, Dustin Lombardo, and daughter, Marriah Lombardo, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Andrea Lombardo and 2 siblings, David and Antoniette (Lombardo) Tetreault, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Lombardo. In lieu of flowers, donations of time or money can be made to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs in Michael’s memory at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/ Due to the current Coronavirus concerns, a celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvilllefuneralhome.com.

Related