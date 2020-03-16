Youth Recognition Awards nominees sought

The City of Bristol Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services is seeking nominations for the 2020 Youth Recognition Awards, which spotlights and celebrates young people who are going above and beyond in service to the Bristol community. Youth may be nominated by adults that benefited from a community service project or volunteerism of a Bristol young person.

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu stated in a press release, “We have so many talented and hardworking young people in the City of Bristol. The annual Youth Recognition Program is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the work and contributions of these up-and-coming youth leaders.”

City Councilor and Youth Commission member Scott Rosado stated in a press release, “If you know any young adults that have made significant and meaningful contributions we want to hear from you. Every year the Youth Commission is blown away by the quality of applicants and we look forward to receiving the 2020 submissions.”

Superintendent of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services, Dr. Joshua Medeiros stated in a press release, “This year we’ve created fillable forms and reduced the length of the application to make the process smoother and more efficient for nominators. We hope the changes will result in increased nominations which will allow us to recognize more young people doing great work in the community.”

Nomination forms for both individual and youth groups are available online at www.bristolrec.com. Completed applications can be submitted via e-mail to Robin Klug, assistant to the superintendent of parks, recreation, youth and community sServices at robinklug@bristolct.gov.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday March 27 at 4:30 pm.

For information, call (860)584-6160.