Indoor Track: Lady Knights place 5th in CCC, boys finish 12th

The teams of the Central Connecticut Conference always send plenty of talent to the conference’s championship indoor track and field meet, and the Blue Knights were right in the mix.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Southington girls finished fifth overall and the boys finished 12th at the conference meet Hillhouse high school. Both sides combined for 12 personal best times, and seven Knights earned all-conference honors.

Girls Place Fifth

Seven Lady Knights finished in the top 10, along with three relay teams as the girls finished fifth in the CCC for the third straight season.

Trinity Cardillo was the conference champion in shot put with a distance of 41 feet, 11 inches. Sydney Garrison was the other conference champion, posting the best distance of 5 feet, 4 inches in the long jump.

Two others all received individual conference honors. Alexah Zaczynski finished tied for second in the pole vault, matching Hall’s Sydney Golas with a height of 9-foot-6. Jackie Izzo finished third in the 3200m, but coach Connor Green said it was a new school record with a time of 11:16.83.

“We had a strong showing for the girls team but based on our pre-meet scoring we projected a fifth place finish and that is exactly where we ended up,” Green said. “The CCC is arguably the toughest conference in the state, with teams like Bloomfield, Hall, Glastonbury, and Windsor. To finish in the top-five is a great accomplishment.”

Izzo also joined the 4x800m relay team with Anny Moquete, Grace Michaud, and Lauren Verrilli. They finished second to Hall with a time of 9:51.60.

Michaud also had two top 10 individual performances, placing fifth in the 3200m with a time of 11:38.83 while finishing sixth in the 1600m with a time of 5:29.09. Those were both personal bests. Verrilli wasn’t too far behind in the 1600m, placing 11th with a personal best time of 5:36.78.

The girls 4x400m relay team finished lest than a second outside the top-five, finishing sixth with a time of 4:26.01.

Boys Finish 12th

While the boys placed 12th, there were a number of Knights who stood out. One even found his way into the program record book. Anthony Penta placed eighth in the 55m, but Green said Penta’s time of 6.79 is the second best in program history.

The 4x200m relay team was the best finisher on the boys side. Penta, Johnny Carreiro, Justin Zitofsky, and Brendan Kiyak placed third with a time of 1:35.55, which Green said is also the second best time in school history.

Aidan Chesanow finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches—a personal best. Matt Penna also broke a personal record in the 3200m with a time of 9:48.86, good enough for sixth place.

“The boys had a great day,” Green said. “Like I mentioned with the girls, the conference is loaded with New England and national-caliber athletes and teams so for our boys to finish where they did, especially after how many strong scorers we graduated from last year’s team, they did a great job. The boys 4×200 ran the second fast time in school history so we are hoping they can take over the top spot going into the Class LL meet.”

That Class LL meet is just around the corner. The Blue Knights will head back to Hillhouse Feb. 13 with the qualifiers on Feb. 11.

“As a team we are enjoying the next two weeks and continuing to work hard at practice every day,” Green said. “Class LL is loaded with talent not only from the CCC but also from the FCIAC and we need to be on point if we want either team to contend for a top finishing spot both as individuals or a team.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.