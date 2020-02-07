Grants, scholarships available

Main Street Community Foundation invites area nonprofit organizations to apply for grants, and local students to submit scholarship applications. All guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the online applications are available on the foundation’s website, mainstreetfoundation.org.

Nonprofit organizations serving Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and/or Wolcott may be eligible to apply for grants through the foundation’s competitive General Grant Cycle. Funding consideration will be given to, but not limited to, charitable projects in the areas of education, health, human services, sports field maintenance, animal welfare, environment and arts and culture. All applications for the General Grant Cycle are due March 27, 2020.

Eligibility criteria and the link to the online applications for all of the foundation’s grant cycles are posted on the foundation’s website.

Interested organizations are asked to contact Kate Kerchaert, director of grants and programs, at (860)583-6363 to discuss the proposal before submitting an application.

The foundation is also accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 academic year from area students. There are 80 scholarship funds that target many diverse areas of study and are available to students at various points in their educational careers, including graduating high school seniors, current college students and adults returning to school.

Three new scholarships are available this year to Bristol students. The Academic Achievement Award is available to a graduating senior at Bristol Central High School who is ranked academically in the top 10 of the class. The Joann Galati Scholarship Fund for Education is available to a graduating high school senior or graduate of Bristol Central High School or Bristol Eastern High School who is pursuing a degree in education.

Finally, the Main Street Community Foundation Scholarship Fund is available to a current college student or adult returning to school from Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

The 2020 Scholarship Directory and the link to the online application are available on the website.