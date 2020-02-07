Home sweet home as Eastern wins its own invitational

BRISTOL – Heading into the championship month of February, the Bristol Eastern wrestling team won its own 2020 Lancers Invite on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Kingstreeters (270) took the title by holding off Foran (runner-up, 262.5 points) and New Milford (third place, 227).

Eastern had eight grapplers in the finals – coming away with four individual championships.

And some of those matches were good old fashion blowouts.

At 113 pounds, Eastern’s Trent Thompson was a 12-1 major decision victor over Bryce Arnold of Wethersfield and then at 120; Mason Lishness battered New Milford’s Tynan Lim – earning a 15-0 technical fall in a clean sweep.

Eastern’s Tommy Nichols (138 pounds) was in a war against New Milford’s Khalil Bourjelli, winning by a close 6-5 decision in the end.

And at the 152 pound challenge, Alex Marshall won Eastern’s fourth individual title behind a 3-1 decision over Foran’s Ethan Edmondson.

Second place finishers from Eastern included Aaron Morocho (126 pounds), Logan Morelli (160), Tyler Gleifert (170), while at heavyweight, Nick St. Peter was in his bout against Foran’s Pat Rescanski but fell by a 4-3 decision.

Eastern also had success in the third place championship matches as well.

Dylan Piazza (160) zipped up a pin in 3:10 over Wethersfield’s Bryson Evans and then at 195, Kaiden Dionne needed just 90 seconds to pin New Milford’s Isaac Chamreun for third place triumphs.

Fourth place finishes were earned by Eastern’s Josiah White (126) and Logan Meyer (170) as the Lancers showed grit in winning the tournament championship.

Bristol Central wins as well

The Bristol Central wrestling program dominated the Doc Meyers Brawl in Rocky Hill on Saturday, winning the championship against a tough field by a wide margin.

The Rams (195 points) were 51 points better than second place Windham (144).

Central won three individual titles behind outstanding efforts from Will Hamilton (106 pounds) who zipped up a 16-4 major decision over Nick Faraci of Rocky Hill, Jason Feto (132) pinned Hand’s Brian Beirne in 3:32 and Jakob Salinas (195) earned a 7-1 decision over Oxford’s Adem Kica.

Colton Pelletier (113) and Karriem Hoe (126) were runner-ups at the event for Central while the Rams had six athletes in third place bouts – taking five of those wins.

Landon Dionne (120), Umar Malick (145), Matt Duquette (152), Andrew Beaucar (160) and Eric Facey (285) were all third place victors while Jeff Labbe (220) took fourth.

Central was in action this past Wednesday at Edwin O. Smith high school in Storrs, attempting to keep its regular season ledger perfect.

NOTES…St. Paul Catholic was also at the event and scored 15 points overall…At 138, the Falcons’ Joshua Silva took fourth place, getting pinned by E.O. Smith’s Quin Rogers in 1:50.

