Obituary: Despina C. Yalanis, 77

Despina C. Yalanis, of Bristol, passed away in the Lord on Thursday January 30, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1942 to the late Costas and Helen (Sangeloty) Yalanis, the owners of Crystal Luncheonette, located on North Main St. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas C. Yalanis. A lifelong Bristol resident, Despina was a member of the First Graduating class of Bristol Eastern High School in 1960. She attended Ithaca College and the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. She became a Voice and Opera major at the Hartt College of Music, University of Hartford. She performed several times in the Bristol Boys Club “OM Shows”, was guest artist for the grand reopening of the former Carberry Theater and a member of the Bristol Symphony Orchestra serving on the board of directors for 12 years. She was a successful competitor for the Metropolitan Opera Auditions in 1972, and enjoyed performing throughout the U.S. She served as Choir Director at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain, St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hartford, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Wethersfield, orchestrating all the music for its 100th Anniversary, St. Anthony Church, Bristol, and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Bristol. She was a recipient of the “St. Romanos the Melodist: Patron Saint of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians” Medal. She was a member and Past President of the Ladies Philoptochos Society in both New Britain and Bristol, CT. Despina is survived by her sister, Pana Y. (Dr. Paul) Mastros, of Steubenville, OH, and her brother, Peter C. Yalanis, of Newport, RI; and her beloved nephews, and nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday between 5 and 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home with a “Trisagion Service” to be conducted at 6 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (February 6, 2020) at 11 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 31 Brightwood Road, Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Despina’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

