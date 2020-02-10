Obituary: Irma (Emmett) Bosco, 90

Irma (Emmett) Bosco, 90, of Ivoryton, formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Middletown. She was the wife of the late John Bosco, who predeceased her in 1961.

Born in Fredrickstown, MO on November 23, 1929, she was the tenth born of fourteen children to the late Joseph and Lillie (Garner) Emmett. She and John settled in Plainville where they raised their two children. Irma spent many days tending to her rose and flower garden, where she found peace and joy, in being surrounded by butterflies. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Michael Bosco of Plainville and his daughter Lilly; her daughter, Kathryn Bosco of Ivoryton and her children Amber, Sarah, Tyler and Molly; her brother, Lloyd Emmett of MO; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and her pride and joy, her cat “Tubby”. She was predeceased by her twelve siblings

Irma’s love for animals may be remembered with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 791 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.

Honoring Irma’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com

Advertisement