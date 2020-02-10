Southington registrars change office hours

The Town of Southington Elections Department’s open days operation will change starting Monday, March 2. The office will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays instead of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days.

As elections and primaries are held on Tuesdays, the new schedule may reduce costs, according to officials. The office must be open the day before and the day after a primary or election as well as the election or primary day itself.

The department will be open on extended voter making sessions or special voter drives as they are under the present schedule. The new schedule will not impede the necessary training sessions for poll workers.

“We are hoping that the new hours shall increase productivity, reduce cost, while maintaining the level of competency the town of Southington has come to expect from the registrar of voters office,” said officials in a press release. “Our combined effort is to continue to hold fair and honest elections while making casting your vote as easy as possible. It is your constitutional right to vote and we continually work to make the process better.”

Related