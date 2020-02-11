|Booth Number
|Exhibitor Name
|Product
|90
|ADT Custom Home Service
|Custom Home Security, Service
|13
|Aerus, Formerly Electrolux – Vacuums
|Air Purifiers/Vacuum Cleaner, Shampooers, Central Vac, Portable Heaters
|14
|Aerus, Formerly Electrolux-Air/Water Purification
|Air Purification/Dehumidifers
|B
|All About Real Estate
|Real Estate
|62a
|American Clock & Watch Museum
|Museum
|115
|American Foods
|Frozen Food Plans
|H3
|Annalyn Jewelry
|Jewelry
|63
|Around the Bend Willow Furniture
|furniture
|98
|AWS – Advanced Window Systems,LLC
|Windows; Siding; Exteriors
|44
|Bartlett Contracting LLC
|remodeling contractor
|75
|Bath Fitter of Greater Hartford
|Replacement Tubs & Showers
|22
|BathPlanet CT
|Windows, Siding, BathPlanet; gutters; metal roofing
|61a
|Bilodeau $5 Boutique
|paparazi $5 Jewelry (necklaces, earrings, braclets, rings)
|70
|Bond Personal Safety
|Secuirty
|76
|Bristol Chamber ofCommerce
|Chamber of Commerce
|112
|Bristol Democratic Town Committee
|Political Party
|73
|Bristol Development Authority
|Bristol Development
|78
|Bristol Hospital
|Health Services
|32
|Bristol Press
|News
|42
|Bristol RepublicanTown Committee
|Town Committee
|50
|Bristol Towpath BNI
|Business Networking
|49
|Cafe Real LLC
|Local Eatery
|86
|CareFree Home Pros, LLC
|Bathroom Remodel
|89
|Carpets Unlimited Inc.
|Flooring
|106
|Casanova Remodeling, LLC
|Gutters; Gutter Protection, Home Remodeling
|31
|Castle Windows
|Windows, Doors, Patio Doors
|109
|Catherine’s Uniforms
|Work Uniforms
|H6
|CERT
|C
|Civitan Club of Meriden-Wallingford – Civitan Inte
|Club
|110
|Connecticut Beer Tours
|CT Beer Tours
|104
|CTConnecticut Home Solutions
|Energy Efficiency Consults
|102
|Culligan by Water Co of New England
|Water Conditioning
|85
|Curt Carlson Builder, LLC
|Remodeling/Room-Additions
|60
|Cutco Cutlery
|Cutlery, Cookware
|35
|David Lerner & Associates
|Financial Planning/Advisors
|84
|DiGiorgiRoof/SidingLeafGuard Gutters Amarr Garage
|Roofing,Siding,Leafguard Gutters,Amarr Garage Doors
|28
|Direct Advantage
|Media
|H5
|Focus On Veterans Organization Inc
|Veterans
|101
|Fontaine Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning,INC
|Heating & Air Conditioning
|77a
|Freds Home Improvement
|Home Contracting
|96
|FRONTIER – DISH- GFM – SPI FRONTIER
|Dish TV
|108
|Global Garage Flooring
|Garage Flooring
|59
|H&R Block
|Tax Service
|15
|Hartford Health Care
|Health Services
|40
|HIDOW-TENS-Merchandise Plus LLC
|Hidow- Tens Unit, Muscle Massager
|18
|Home Depot
|Home Contracting
|68
|Immanuel Lutheran Church & School
|Private School
|17
|Ironhawk Financial
|Investments, Financial Planning, Life Insurance
|72a
|J.C. Tonnotti Window Co., LLC
|Windows, Doors, Home Improvement
|100
|Kitchen Magic
|Kitchen Design & Remodeling; Cabinet Refacing & Restyling
|11
|LA Roofing, LLC
|Roofing, Siding, Gutters
|95
|La Vie Marketing
|Health and Beauty
|30
|Leaf Filter North, LLC
|Gutters and Gutter Protection
|111
|Liberty Mutual
|Insurance
|46
|Lux Renovations/Owens Corning
|Owens Corning Basement Finishing Systems
|33
|Martin Herman – Author
|Author
|65
|Marvelous Mouse Travels
|Travel Agency
|H8
|Me Time In CT//Davis Publishing, LLC
|Personal Fun Planning
|97
|Modern Scapes llc
|Landscape Design
|10
|Momentum Solar
|Solar Power
|16
|Natalie35
|Hair Straightner
|107
|Natures Gifts
|CBD oil
|77b
|NESCOR
|Windows, Vinyl Siding
|34
|New England Air Soultions
|Air Purifiers; Rainmate
|43
|New England Novelty
|113
|Nu-Face Home Improvement
|Kitchens, Cabinetry, Home Improvements
|29
|Oma’s Pride
|Organic Pet Food
|H2
|Papsrazzi Jewelry
|Jewelry
|57
|People’s Products, Inc.
|Replacement Windows, Energy Audits
|41
|Power Home Remodeling Group CT
|Windows, Doors, Siding
|26
|Renewal By Andersen Southern New England
|Windows, Doors
|54
|Rescom Exteriors
|Replacement Windows, & Doors
|H1
|Ridge Runner
|soaps
|80
|Safeside Chimney & Duct Cleaning
|Chimney-&-Duct-Cleaning
|69
|Sal Cal Real Estate Connections – andrew Rasmussen
|Real Estate
|105
|ServPro of Bristol
|Fire & Water Restoration
|83
|Shady Oaks Assisted Living
|Assisted Living
|12
|Showcase Realty Inc
|Real Estate
|81
|Strathman-Winch Insurance- Koverage Group
|Insurance
|48
|Sunpower – CT Solar Solutions – Home Solar in CT
|Solar
|99
|Sunrun, Inc
|Solar Power Systems;Residentia Installerl
|87
|Superior Sleep Experience
|Gel Top Adjustable Beds
|71
|Taylor Made Communications-AT&T/DirecTV
|AT&T; Vivint; Go Phone; Security Systems
|H10a
|The Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut
|Learning Center
|103
|The Hartford Courant
|Media/Publications(mags & newspaper
|53
|The Observer/ The Step Saver
|Media
|52
|The Reiki Healing Stone Company
|Healing Energy- Stones, Jewelry
|74
|The Shaffer Company, Inc
|HVAC
|91
|The Siding Guys
|Siding
|H7
|Traveling Vineyard
|Wine
|H10
|Underground Truffles Chocolate
|Chocolate and Truffles
|21
|USA Window Pro
|Windows, Siding, Roofing, Decks
|93
|Vista Home Improvement & Luxury Bath
|Bathrooms, Sunrooms, Awnings, Home Exteriors
|A
|Voices Against Lyme Disease
|Non-Profit
|H9
|Williams Woodworking
|wood crafter
|66
|Witches Dungeon
|Non-Profit
|23
|XFINITY
|Cable, Internet, Securtiy, Home Automation
|51
|Yankee Home Improvement
|siding,windows,roofing,sunrooms,baths
|47
|Your CBD Store Bristol
|CBD Products
