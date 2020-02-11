Fight at Southington Cumberland Farms leads to arrest of Bristol man

On Feb. 3, Southington Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located at 1978 West St. on a report of a verbal argument.

Upon arrival, officers located a male later identified as Shawn Milner, age 29, of Bristol, and a female at the scene. They matched the description of those involved in the argument. During the investigation, Milner provided police with a false name and date of birth. As the investigation continued police were able to identify Milner and he was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun that the serial number had been filed off, and three wax folds that tested positive for heroin. Further investigation revealed that Milner did not legally possess the firearm.

As a result of this incident Milner was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, altering identification marks on a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, and interfering with an officer. He was held pending a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on Feb. 4.

The argument that prompted the call to the police did not result in any charges.

Related