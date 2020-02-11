Obituary: Marcella ‘Marcy’ S. (Thielman) Frazier, 87

Marcella “Marcy” S. (Thielman) Frazier, 87, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the HOCC at Bradley. She had been the loving wife of Richard “Dick” E. Frazier, Sr. for 65 years.

Born in Waterbury on April 3, 1932 to the late Jacob and Emma (Cumack) Thielman, she had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Marcy had a long career in real estate and most recently as President of the Frazier Company Inc. She was very active in local civic and social organizations and a longtime member of the Amaranth Order of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered for her love of family, joy of life and traveling with her friends and family.

In addition to her husband Dick, Marcy is survived by her son Richard “Rick” E. Frazier Jr. and his wife Barbara and one grandson, Richard “Ricky” E. Frazier III, all of S. Glastonbury, 2 brothers, Gene Thielman and his wife Cheryl of Meriden, Robert Thielman and his wife Mary of Plantsville, one sister, Caroline “Midge” Frazier and her husband Roland of Ipava, IL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers, Warren, James and Franklin Thielman.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcy’s memory may be made to the Children’s Dyslexia Centers Inc., 529 Highland Ave., Waterbury, CT 06708 (www.childrensdyslexiacenters.org).

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 3 – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com .