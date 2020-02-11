Obituary: Simeon J. Donahue, 93

Simeon J. Donahue, 93, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Summit at Plantsville. He had been the husband of the late Patricia (Dyson) Donahue for 63 years.

Born in Naugatuck on June 25, 1926 to the late Simon J. and Ellen (Linskey) Donahue, he had been a longtime Cheshire resident.

Simeon proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the destroyer escort USS O’Reilly as an electrician’s mate. He retired from Bristol Babcock where he worked as a Design Engineer and developed numerous patents. Sim will be remembered as a kind, gentle and brilliant man but most of all, for his love and devotion to his family.

Simeon is survived by four children: Stephen Donahue (Debra), Nancy March (Chuck), Daniel Donahue (Arnold Olson) and Michael Donahue (Lesley), four grandchildren: Patrick Donahue, Kate March (Paul Kellogg) Allison Proulx (Joe) and Charles March (Rachel), two great-grandchildren, Brynn and Abby, his sister-in-law, Nancy Gervais (Philip) and his niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Donahue.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Simeon’s memory may be made to the House of Heroes Connecticut Chapter, 3000 Whitney Ave. Ste 233, Hamden, CT 06518 (https://www.hohct.org/).

A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9 – 11:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.