Plainville police blotter for the Feb. 14 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Feb. 4 to Thursday, Feb. 6:
- Adam P. Dellabianca, 34, of 37 Evergreen St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with or resisting arrest, operation of a motor vehicle without a plate or insert, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.
- Mya Mitchell, 20, of 10 Perron Road, Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, following too closely resulting in an accident, and unsafe passing.
- Jason Arnold, 38, of 55 Reliance Road, Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and charged with first degree threatening, second degree harassment, and second degree breach of peace.
- Jasmine D. Caban, 27, of 221 Main St., Farmington, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6, and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Alexander Sanchez, 38, of 36 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6, and charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Timothy S. Unwin, 40, of 5 Mountain View Road, Kent, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6, and charged with disorderly conduct.
Advertisement