Southington police mourn death of retired K-9

The Southington Police Department announced the death of retired K-9 Arno. Arno served SPD from January 2010 until December 2019 when both he and his handler Officer John Mahon retired.

Arno worked patrol with Officer Mahon for nine years. Arno also represented SPD in parades, at schools, and at special events such as the Touch-a-Truck.

On Feb. 4, 2015, Officer Mahon and K9 Arno responded to the Southington Target store on the report that two individuals broke into the store and were observed on surveillance leaving through an opening they created. Officer Mahon and K9 Arno began a track in sub-freezing temperatures. The track and search lasted two hours in five-degree weather through two streams.

“The relentless determination of the handler-K9 team resulted in the location and capture of all three parties involved which included the getaway driver,” said police in a press release. “It was discovered that 13 Target stores had been burglarized in the same manner which helped assist the FBI in closing out cases from as far away as Florida and Texas. One of the suspects had extraditable warrants out of Texas and New Jersey.”

As a result of this incident Officer Mahon and Arno were awarded the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association Tracking Award for 2015.

Advertisement

“The above incident is just one of the many successful tracks that Arno and Officer Mahon conducted that led to locating missing persons, burglars, car thieves, and other criminals,” said police in a press release. “The Southington Police Department would like to thank Arno for his service and offer our sincerest condolences to Officer Mahon.”