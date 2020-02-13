Obituary: Daniel M. Pascale, 51

It is with deep sadness we mourn the passing of our son, brother, uncle and friend, Daniel M. Pascale, age 51 following a brief illness on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

A 1986 graduate of New Britain High School, Dan served his country for a brief time in the U.S. Army, followed by a career in masonry, of which he was hardworking and dedicated.

Dan had a passion for nature and loved the outdoors so it’s a guarantee you could always find him out exploring the neighborhoods for hours on end, immersed in his puzzle books, or fulfilling his love for food by trying out new recipes. While Dan was unable to overcome his battle with the disease of addiction, he was a fierce and persistent fighter who lived each day to the fullest, and will forever be remembered for his selflessness and huge heart.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Natasha Pascale of Massachusetts, his grandson Isaac, his sisters, Dawn Boutin of Plainville, Mary Ann Berger of Meriden, and Susan Evans of Massachusetts, his mother Marie Pascale (Boone) of West Haven, along with many nieces and nephews.

Daniel may be remembered with contributions to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Daniel’s life on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Prayers and words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com