Plainville roundup: The Blue Devils’ week in review

This week’s Big Blue Award for outstanding performance goes to Tessa Susco. The junior forward on the girls basketball team knocked down a career high 19 points during a 52-48 win over Maloney on Feb 6.

Susco had a memorable night for the Devils. She led her team to an amazing comeback, scoring 10 of her 12 fourth quarter points in the final 1:35 of the game to turn an eight-point deficit into a four-point victory.

Blue Devil Baseball’s Florida fundraiser

The Plainville baseball team will be holding a fundraiser for their April 13-17 baseball trip to Disney World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. The Blue Devils are scheduled to take on Rocky Hill on April 15 and Platt on April 17.

The booster club will be a pasta dinner on Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Trenta Tavern, 24 Whiting St. in Plainville. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased through head coach Lou Mandeville or at Angelo’s Modern Barbershop, East St. Plainville.

Contact Mandeville at mandevillel@plainvilleschools.org or at 860-302-0016.

Keeping hope alive

Time is running out for the Plainville girls basketball team in their quest to capture a state tournament bid for the third year in a row under head coach Jessica Neuweiler. The final countdown has begun. The Blue Devils (6-11) have three games left on the season, and they need to win two more games to reach the post season.

The offense struggled mightily on Feb 3 in a 53-36 loss to Newington. Held to single digits in all four quarters, Plainville was led by Jaida Vasquez with 18 points.

Plainville continued to struggle offensively on Feb 6 against Maloney. Held to single digits through three quarters, the Devils were running out of chances trailing 35-23.

That’s when the unthinkable happened, and the Devils stunned the senior night crowd, exploding for 29 fourth quarter points on their way to a come-from-behind, 52-48 win.

Susco led the comeback with a career high 19 points, Kori Jones threw down 18 points, and Vasquez added 12 points.

Plainville is at Lewis Mills on Feb 11 at Bristol Central on Feb 14 and conclude the regular season on Feb 17 at Berlin.

Boys still in the hunt

The Plainville boys basketball team was just playing out the stretch of the season sitting at 3-10 until they ripped off a pair of wins last week to spark a little hope for a post season bid. The Blue Devils had dropped five of the last six games before scoring season highs in back-to-back wins.

On Feb 3 Plainville scored a season high in a 68-59 win over Rocky Hill. The Devils busted out to a 37-25 halftime lead and continued to knock them down.

The Devils were led by Javan Paradis with 21 points. Tyshawn Johnson dropped 14 points through the cylinder, and for the first time this season Plainville put four players in double digits. AJ Lestini and Alec Couture scored 11 points apiece.

On Feb 6 the Devils had another season’s first, putting nine players in the scoring column during a season high 76-40 win over University.

Paradis led the charge with 18 points. Couture added 16 points, and Johnson chipped in with 14 points. Lestini had eight points. Omar Miller six points. Cameron Lamothe, Dan Nanowski and Tanner Callahan added four points apiece.

On Feb 7 the Devils fell to 5-11 on the season following a tough, 49-33 loss to EO Smith. Couture and Johnson both had 12 points to lead Plainville.

The Devils are now entertaining hopes of making the state tournament needing three more wins over the last four games. The quest begins on Feb 11 against Lewis Mills and again on Feb 14 hosting Bristol Central.

Ready for post season

The Plainville wrestling team has been putting together a lineup that can compete in the Class S state tournament, and the Blue Devils enter the final week of the regular season at 12-7.

The Devils picked up four wins at a weekend tournament in Wallingford at the end of January. On Jan 29 the Plainville made it five wins in a row knocking off Middletown, 45-30.

The Devils saw the winning streak come to an end on Feb 5 in a 58-12 loss to Class L defending state champion Bristol Eastern. Head coach Todd Krolikowski faced his former team and got a strong effort from Kyle Voisine (160) with an 11-8 decision. Kaleb Korona (182) won by pin at 3:02. Alex Santini (195) won a 10-8 decision, and Esteban Torres had a tough, 7-6 loss.

Felix LaOz (152) won an 8-6 decision over Middletown. Santini (195) won by pin (5:53), and Bhavya Patel (285) won by pin (3:53) to lead the Devils.

In the Wallingford tournament Nikolas Penta (106) won by pin at 1:06 in a 68-15 win over Windsor. Joe Kennedy (113) won a 17-2 technical fall. Korona (170) won by pin at 4:20. Torres (182) won an 8-3 decision, and Adam Buckley (220) won by pin at 3:14.

Plainville won a close, 42-34 match over Suffield. Dylan McVicker (145) led the way winning by a pin at 1:05, and Torres (182) earned a pin at 1:44.

The Devils had a 54-27 victory over Granby with Voisine (160) winning by pin at 2:32. McVicker won by pin at 1:44. Nate Cyr (138) toughed out a loss by pin in 5:51.

The Devils ended the Wallingford tournament at 4-0 pulling out a slim, 42-40 win over Lyman Memorial. Santini (195) won by pin in 1:26. LaOz (152) won by pin in 5:03, and Kennedy (113) won by pin in 33 seconds. Ethan Miron (126) lost a tough match by pin at 2:24, and Alicia Quiron (132) lost by pin in 1:04.

Plainville finishes the regular season on Feb 12 at Newington. The Class S state tournament begins Feb 21. The Devils finished ninth last season scoring 98 points.

To comment on this story or to contact our sports department, email us at Sports@PlainvilleObserver.com.