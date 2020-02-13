Plan B offers another burger option on Queen Street

The Southington Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business in a prominent location right off of I-84 with a ribbon-cutting and trail lunch service on Feb. 7. Plan B restaurant, known for “burgers, beer and bourbon,” made use the building previously left vacant after the closure of Bertucci’s at 20 Spring St.

The building had sat empty since April 2018. Southington economic development director Lou Perillo said it’s a positive thing when a vacant property can be renewed and added back to the tax base.

“I think this business will complement the other restaurants nearby rather than add competition,” said Perillo. “Southington is both a recreation destination and a restaurant destination. It’s perfect for when you’re hungry and you’re not really sure what you want, but you know you’ll find something good.”

Perillo said Plan B is a “high quality” organization, and their success will be a draw for other high quality restaurants to find a home in Southington.

Chamber executive director Barbara Hekeler welcomed Plan B to the chamber.

Advertisement

“We know you have many choices when you’re deciding where to locate your business,” she said. “We are full of pride to have you be a part of this community.”

The Southington Plan B restaurant is the 10th location that the chain has opened. In Connecticut, there are locations in Fairfield, Glastonbury, Milford, Simsbury, Stamford and West Hartford. There is a Plan B in Springfield, Mass., in Ashburn, Virginia, and in Washington, D.C.

Though there are many restaurants along route 10 in Southington, chamber board chair Charlie Cocuzza said townspeople will support the addition of Plan B.

“This town supports restaurants,” he said. “You go out to dinner on a Saturday night, and every restaurant is going to have a wait-list.”

Cocuzza said chamber members support each other, and he hopes that Plan B will be a “good neighbor” and will be a positive addition to the chamber. Many of those in attendance at the grand opening were fellow chamber businesses there to support the opening of a new chamber business.

Plan B’s menu features a number of specialty burgers and beverages. General manager of the Southington branch, Jason Carson, said the store is looking forward to living up to the brand’s motto: “great times made locally.”

“We hope to provide a wonderful dining experience and be a friendly neighborhood bar,” said Carson. “We have a commitment to fresh ingredients. We ground our meat twice a day, and we do not use leftovers the next day. We take pride in our freshness.”

Plan B worked out the kinks during the trial lunch service and a trial dinner service later that night. The business officially opened to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at News@SouthingtonObserver.com.

The Southington chamber welcomed Plan B Burger to town during a ribbon cutting ceremony at a soft opening last Friday. The restaurant is on the corner of Queen Street and Spring Street. From left, chamber president Barbara Hekeler, Plan B Burger co-owner Shawn Skehan, and chamber board chairman Charlie Cocuzza. Shroom burger Plan B burger