Obituary: Dominic ‘Nick’ Raponey Jr., 94

Bristol, Mr. Dominic “Nick” Raponey, Jr. 94, of Bristol, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of the late Violet (Michaud) Raponey.

He was born in Bristol on January 30, 1926 the son of the late Dominick and Mary (Coletta) Raponey, Sr. Nick grew up in Bristol and attended local schools. He served with the US Merchant Marines during WW II. After serving his country he came back home and worked as head of building and maintence at Bristol Central High School for 38 years until he retired in 1988. He was a member of Bristol Polish American Citizen Club, American Legion Post# 2 and Bristol senior Center. Nick was a usher for over 70 years at St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church. His passion was Polka Dancing of which he won many awards, enjoyed traveling, living life to the fullest, and above all spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness and thoughtfulness and putting the needs of others first.

Nick is survived by his nieces, Marilyn Lobaczewski, Barbara Higgins; nephews, David, Michael, Armand and Joseph Raponey; and several cousins and many friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, Armando and Joseph, sisters, Palma Lobaczewski, Armandina Masia.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM. at St. Francie de Sales at St. Anthony Church 111 School St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Friends may meet directly at the church. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT is in charge of the arrangements.

Donations can be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church 180 Laurel St. Bristol, CT 06010 or St. Stanislaus Church 510 West St. Bristol, CT 06010. www.dunnfh.com

