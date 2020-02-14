Ready for the next level

First-team All-Class LL and All-CCC wide receiver, Carter Uhlman, signed a national letter of intent on Feb. 5 to play at Saint Anselm College, a Division II school in Goffstown, N.H. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior was also given offers by Assumption College and Stonehill College, as well as offers as a preferred walk-on at the Division I level.

Uhlman burst onto the scene as a sophomore for head coach Mike Drury, but had to battle injuries throughout his sophomore and junior campaigns. This season, Uhlman played in all 12 games for the Blue Knights, catching 57 passes for 640 yards and seven touchdowns.

Uhlman will join a team that is looking to replace two of its top-four receivers. Uhlman, 18, said he plans to study sports marketing. He is the son of Ashley and Ed Uhlman, and his younger brother, Toby, is a sophomore linebacker with the Blue Knights.

Related