City offers Teen Night Social Fridays

Every Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Page Park Pavilion, 647 King St., Bristol, teenagers between ages 13 and 17 can get together and participate in different activities ranging from cooking class, to movie nights, to horseback riding.

The program, offered by the city’s Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services was launched last fall.

“I feel The Teen Night Social is one of our most important programs as teens are considered an at-risk population, especially at peak times like Friday nights. The feedback we’ve received has been excellent, and teens love coming back week to week,” said Medeiros.

“Our department offer programs for all ages and ability levels,” said Dr. Joshua Medeiros. “As superintendent, one of my priorities was to bolster our offerings for Bristol teens and provide them a safe space to go on Friday nights.”

“Our team had been developing the Teen Night Social program, and at that same time the Youth and Community Serviced Department was merging with us,” said Medeiros. “After some dialogue with the Drug Free Communities project staff, we quickly realized the Teen Night Social is a prevention program providing teens a space to engage with friends, and make new friends in a drug free environment.”

Every week between 12 and 16 teenagers are in attendance at the program, which runs through March. “We are working on a spring and summer schedule,” said Medeiros.

“Additionally, in the summer we offer a very popular Teen Adventure Camp for ages 12 to 15 years,” said Medeiros. “In that program, teens travel to weekly field trips including Spare Time Bowling and laser tag, swimming, and more.”

Registration for the Teen Adventure Camp will begin on Tuesday, April 7 for Bristol residents.”

The Teen Night Social program costs $10 to attend. Two staff members are present at all dates.

