Bristol youth cabinet to hold 1st meeting of year

The 2020 Mayor’s Youth Cabinet kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 19 with the participants joining the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department for its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

“The Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department affects Bristol young people the most,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release.

“From the Page Park Pool renovation, to the skate park and various basketball courts around town, they attract large crowds. I am interested in hearing from them as to what type of programs young people are looking for and what they would use,” said the mayor.

“With the recent reorganization of Youth Services into the Park & Rec department, we have the opportunity to create new programs,” said Superinten-dent Josh Medeiros in a press release.

“Having the Youth Cabinet share their thoughts with us as to Teen Nights, volunteer opportunities and their experience with the Parks will be very valuable,” said Medeiros

Advertisement

The Youth Cabinet Program is free of charge and will give youth the opportunity to become familiar with local government, add experience to their resumes, earn volunteer hours and connect with other students.

Each month, Youth Cabinet Leaders will attend a different commission meeting for a variety of city departments. Leaders will meet for 30 minutes prior to the commission meetings to discuss hot topics. The commission meeting will immediately, follow, and participants can choose to stay if they so choose. The program is best-suited for middle school and high school ages, but is open to all ages who want to participate, scout troops, and other groups.

For details on the program, call youth and family coordinator Kyana Anderson at (860)314-4690.