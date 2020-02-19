Plainville round-up: The Blue Devils’ week in review

This week’s Big Blue Award for outstanding performance goes to Kori Jones. The junior forward on the girls basketball team knocked down a season high of 22 points in a 57-42 win over Bristol Central on Feb. 14. Jones has scored 58 points in the last three games as Plainville has gone 2-1 looking to qualify for the state tournament.

Blue Devils Baseball Florida fundraiser

The Plainville baseball team will be holding a fundraiser for the April 13-17 baseball trip to Disney World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. The Blue Devils are scheduled to take on Rocky Hill on April 15 and Platt on April 17.

The booster club will be holding a pasta dinner on Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Trenta Tavern, 24 Whiting St. in Plainville. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased through head coach Lou Mandeville or at Angelo’s Modern Barbershop, East Street, Plainville.

Contact Mandeville at mandevillel@plainvilleschools.org or at 860-302-0016.

Wrestling 7th in Small CCC Division

The members of the Plainville wrestling team did well for themselves, finishing seventh out of 14 teams in the CCC small division championship held at Bristol Central High School on Feb. 15. The Blue Devils racked up a team total of 111 points.

Plainville had three third place finishes: Joe Kennedy (113), Kyle Vosine (160) and Esteban Torres (182); Alex Santini was fourth (195), in fifth place weres Felix LaOz (152), Adam Buckley (220) and Bhavya Patel (285); and a sixth place finish by Kaleb Korona (170).

Blue Devils keeping pace in the pool

Plainville was without one of their top swimmers Nate Lyman and took a tough 93-90 loss to Platt on Feb. 11. The 400 freestyle relay team of Joe Michalic, Colin Blake, Brandon Paznokas and Dominic Sousa swam to victory in the final event of the meet but it wasn’t enough to overtake Platt. Blake with a first place in the 200 IM at 2:17.90 and Paznokas with a second place finish, 0.4 seconds off the pace in the 200 freestyle had Plainville in striking distance. Christian Ellis was first in diving and Zach Dery was second. The Blue Devils landed a 2-3-4 finish in the 500 freestyle with Blake, Nico Fasold and Zachary McGough finishing strong. Plainville had to settle second place in the 200 freestyle relay with Blake, Chris Sat. Lawrence, Paznokas and Michalic.

Boys hoops faltering down the stretch

A couple of late seasons wins had the Plainville boys basketball team entertaining thoughts of the post-season. The opportunity was there for the taking, facing four of five teams down the stretch with .500 or less records. But the 5-10 Blue Devils quickly saw the opportunity slip away losing the last three straight falling to 5-13 on the season.

Plainville dropped a 56-36 decision to (4-10) Lewis Mills on Feb. 11 with Tyshawn Johnson and Omar Miller leading the way with 10 points each. The offense was non-existent after breaking out to a 10-6 first quarter lead.

The Blue Devils didn’t have much of a chance going up against Bristol Central on Feb. 14 in a 60-45 loss. Alec Couture led the way with 18 points and Brennan Staubley added 11 points with Johnson checking in with 10 points.

Plainville finishes out the season on Feb. 18 against RHAM and on Feb. 21 at Bristol Eastern.

Indoor track in state meets

The Plainville girls participated in the Class S state meet with Katy Jeney finishing eighth in the 55 meter hurdles at 9.72 just .01 out of the finals. Morgan Levesque finished 18th in the 1,600 at 6:07.19.

The boys team was led by Ryan Barker with a fourth place throw of 44.03 in the shot put. Jeremy Courtar was 27th in the 600 meters at 1:34.42.

The 4×8 relay team of Courtar, Landon Cody, Darius Correa and Corey Rexinger-McConnell finished 14th at 9:05.65.

The 4×4 relay team of Justin Emery, Correa, Cody and Courtar finished 17th in a time of 3:55.35.

The 4×2 relay squad of Emery, Glenroy Pickersgill, Peter Diaz and Matt Anderson finished 29th at 1:45.95.

