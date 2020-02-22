Obituary: Vito A. Schittina, 100

Vito A. Schittina, 100, of Bristol, husband of the late Erma Kamens, passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at home.Vito was born in Bristol, February 3, 1920, son of the late Nicholas and Madeline (Mercadante) Schittina. He was an Army-Airforce veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Rowley Spring of Bristol. Vito was a member of the DAV, the West End Club and the American Legion Plymouth Post #20.He leaves: his son Thomas Schittina and his wife Denise of Old Lyme; his daughter Carolyn Pollack and her husband Frank of Bristol.; his sister Clara Laye of Austin Texas; his grandchildren Michael Pollack and his wife Catherine and Karen Pollack; a great grandchild Jacob Pollack. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers Angela Levins, Carmella Bobinski, Anthony Schittina and Andrew Schittina. The family would like to give special thanks to Anna Saba for her care of Vito.Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11:30 AM at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in Hillside Cemetery Terryville. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 PM to 8 PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

