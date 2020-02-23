Obituary: Concetta (DiPietro) Wilk, 93

Concetta (DiPietro) Wilk, 93, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Summit of Plantsville She was the wife of the late Stanley Wilk.

She was born in New Britain on March 26, 1926 the daughter of the late Sebastian and Luccia (Iannella) DiPietro.

She is survived by her daughters Laura Wight and her husband Clifford and Linda Hubeny and her husband Allen all of Southington, grandchildren Steven, David and Shane and great-grandchildren Adam, Parker, Tyler, and Molly. She also leaves a sister Gloria and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Sebastiana, Virginia, Annette. Gloria.

There are no calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

