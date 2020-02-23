Obituary: Ruth (Krampitz) Wondrovski, 97

Ruth (Krampitz) Wondrovski, 97, beloved wife of the late Adolf Wondrovski passed away at home on Saturday (February 15, 2020). Born in Bristol on October 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Bertha (Bobroske) Krampitz. She lived in Bristol all her life, graduating from Immanuel Lutheran School. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Senior Saints. She worked at General Electric as a payroll clerk for many years before she retired in 1987.

Ruth is survived by two wonderful children: Bruce and Roxanne Wondrovski of Northfield and Debbie and Edward Swicklas of Bristol; three wonderful grandchildren: Megan (Brett), Bethany and Adam Swicklas; her precious great grandson: Greyson Cash Fortier, son of Brett and Megan; sisters: Adeline Nevulis, Alice Cunningham, Myrna (George) Gamache; her sister-in-law: Delores Jessen; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (February 20, 2020) at 11AM at Funk Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday between 10AM and 11AM. Burial will private and at the convenience of the family at West Cemetery in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St. Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Ruth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

