Bristol resident takes post at Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Connecticut announced Lisa Brown of Bristol is its new program director.

In her new role, Brown will work closely with the wish managers and coordinators to update, maintain and increase the quality and integrity of each wish. Prior to joining Make-A-Wish, Brown served as a vice president and branch manager in the retail banking industry, with the role of expanding and deepening customer relations, making sound financial decisions for the bank and customers and ensuring operational excellence in accordance with state and federal regulations.

While Brown has more than 25 years of management and leadership experience in banking and retail, she comes to Make-A-Wish as a Make-A-Wish mother. Her daughter Zoe’s wish was granted in 2016 to meet Dove Cameron, a Disney Channel actress. Zoe’s wish was Brown’s first interaction with Make-A-Wish. Her daughter Zoe has participated in several Wish events since her wish was granted.

