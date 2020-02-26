Southington fire report for the Feb. 28 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9:
Monday, Feb. 3
- 2:40 a.m., 35 Hacienda Cir., Carbon monoxide detector activated
- 6:56 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Extrication of victims
- 7:14 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Accident
- 7:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St.., Cover assignment, standby
- 7:35 a.m., 1052 Meriden Ave., Service call, other
- 7:36 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:14 p.m., 50 Hickory Hill Rd., Public service
- 4:09 p.m., 90 Saddlebrook Path, Smoke detector activation
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- 5:23 a.m., Atwater Street & I-84 Eastbound, Power line down
- 7:42 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 8:50 a.m., 916 Sweetheart Path, Smoke detector activation
- 8:54 a.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident on arrival
- 11:29 a.m., Berlin Avenue & Main Street, Vehicle accident
- 4:36 p.m., 1 Hickory Hill Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 5:17 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Passenger vehicle fire
- 5:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 6:39 p.m., 938 Marion Ave., HazMat release investigation
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- 7:22 a.m., 81 Juniper Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 8:55 a.m., 50 Hickory Hill, Public service
- 10:22 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby
- 10:24 a.m., 310 N. Main St.. Cover assignment, standby
- 11:10 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Alarm system activated
- 4:51 p.m., 300 Queen St., Smoke detector activation
- 5:30 p.m., 12 Turnberry Ct., Smoke detector activation
- 5:35 p.m., 486 Laning St., Smoke detector activation
- 6:22 p.m., 107 Sun Valley Dr., Vehicle accident
- 7:47 p.m., 231 Rolling Hill Ln., Carbon monoxide incident
Thursday, Feb. 6
Advertisement
- 12:33 a.m., 541 Churchill St.., Lock-in
- 6:57 a.m., 170 W. Main St.. Extrication of victims
- 4:22 p.m., 216 Loper St.. HazMat release investigation
- 7:02 p.m., 358 Pondview Dr., CO detector activated
- 10:29 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation
Friday, Feb. 7
- 11:57 a.m., 72 Queen St., Smoke scare
- 1:17 p.m., 151 Alder Ln., Medical assist
- 1:37 p.m., 806 East St., Dispatched & cancelled
- 1:43 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 6:50 p.m., Berlin Avenue & Woodruff Street, Vehicle accident
- 7:54 p.m., 600 Executive Blvd., EMS call
Saturday, Feb. 8
- 12:42 p.m., 44 Marguerite St., Unauthorized burning
- 1:11 p.m., 336 River St., CO detector activation
- 2:50 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 3:00 p.m., 166 Pavano Dr., Smoke scare
- 6:10 p.m., 328 Thistle Ln., Medical assist
- 9:24 p.m., 48 Old Oak Ct., Carbon monoxide incident
- 11:57 p.m., Long Bottom Road, Smoke scare
Sunday, Feb. 9
- 2:26 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 2:28 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 7:18 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 1:09 p.m., 65 Dayton Dr., Unintentional transmission
- 2:00 p.m., 290 West Pines Dr., Carbon monoxide detector
- 3:47 p.m., 1 Darling St., Public service
- 10:03 p.m., 960 East Johnson Ave., Building fire